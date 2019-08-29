HAMPTON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from previous coverage when Hurricane Florence evacuees were camping at AMS.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its ground to evacuees – this time for those getting out of the way of Hurricane Dorian as it continues moving towards mainland United States.

The speedway made the announcement almost an hour before Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for 12 coastal Georgia counties. Additionally, a state of emergency has been declared for all counties in the state of Florida.

As was the case last year during Hurricane Florence and Michael in 2018, camping space will be free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the Legends Campground.

A limited number of spaces with water, power and sewer hookup for $20 a night at the Premier Campground.

Next to the campgrounds will be the Rinnai Shower Station camper bathhouses, which will offer free showers and bathrooms for evacuees.

Atlanta Motor Speedway routinely opens its grounds to evacuees from weather events around the southeast and took in more than 100 campers during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

