LIVE BLOG: Southeast Texas school closures as Hurricane Delta threatens Gulf coast

TEXAS, USA — School districts across Texas are closing as Hurricane Delta is forecast to make landfall Friday evening, threatening parts of the northern Gulf coast.

Here's is a list of school closures and adjustments from districts throughout Southeast Texas. This list is not exhaustive.

Oct. 8, 3:20 p.m. — All Bob Hope School campuses and activities for Friday, Oct. 9, are cancelled. The district says cancellations include remote learning, meal services, and volleyball games.

Oct. 8, 3 p.m. — All schools in the Diocese of Beaumont will be closed on Friday, Oct. 9.

Oct. 8, 3 p.m. — Bridge City ISD announces its schools will be closed Friday, October 9.

Oct. 8, 3 p.m. — Orangefield ISD has made the following adjustments due to Hurricane Delta.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 Normal school day with normal release times, no extracurricular activities after 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 School cancelled for students and employees

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 OHS Volleyball vs WOS postponed due to WOS COVID-19 exposure OHS Varsity Football vs Liberty (Homecoming) at 6:00 p.m. OHS JV Football is cancelled Cross Country at Dayton TBD

Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 OHS Volleyball vs Lumberton at 4:30 p.m. all levels



Oct. 8, 2:40 p.m. — All Port Neches- Groves ISD schools will be closed Friday, Oct. 9. Scheduled events for Thursday afternoon and evening will continue as planned.

Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m. — Beaumont ISD announces it will be closed Friday, Oct. 9, as Hurricane Delta threatens parts of the Gulf coast. Students are to return to on-campus learning Monday, Oct. 12. All district events, including meal distributions, will also be suspended on October 9, according to the district.

Oct. 8, 2 p.m. — West Orange-Cove ISD will be closed Friday, Oct. 9. All after school events and extracurricular activities for Thursday and Friday have been canceled, according to the district. The varsity football game against Silsbee has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8, 2 p.m. — Nederland ISD announces it will be closed Friday, Oct. 9. The district plans to resume with regular hours on Monday, Oct. 12. The district is still planning to participate in the Saturday football game against Jacksonville.

Oct. 8, 12:26 p.m. — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD has cancelled in-person instruction for Friday, October 9, due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Delta, according to district representative Sherry Holmes. Students and teachers will continue class remotely and buildings will be closed. School is scheduled to resume on Monday, October 12.

The homecoming game, rescheduled for today, will start at 6 p.m. with the homecoming ceremony beginning at 5:15 p.m., according to the district's news release.

Oct. 8, 11:35 a.m. — All classes at Port Arthur ISD schools and at the Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange will be virtual with no face-to-face classes on Friday.