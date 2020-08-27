What's the difference between a Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane?

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana, as a 150-mph, Category 4 storm.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Catastrophic: That's the word the National Hurricane Center uses to describe both Category 4 and Category 5 hurricanes.

Hurricane categories are measured by the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, originally developed by wind engineer Herb Saffir and meteorologist Bob Simpson, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana, as a 150-mph, Category 4 storm.

Here's how the National Hurricane Center breaks down the differences between a Category 4 hurricane and a Category 5 hurricane.

Category 4

Wind speeds: 130 to 156 mph

Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5

Wind speeds: 157 or greater

Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Storms that reach Category 3 strength and above are called major hurricanes because of the more extensive wind damage they cause compared to Category 1 or 2 storms. Category 3 hurricanes have wind speeds from 111 to 129 mph. Category 1 hurricanes have winds speeds of 74 to 95 mph and Category 2 hurricanes have winds speeds of 96 to 110 mph.

The Saffir-Simpson Scale does not describe the damage caused by a storm surge or flooding due to heavy rain.