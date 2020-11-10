Hardin County family's home survives Hurricane Delta, then catches fire

The Kendricks family lost several pets in the blaze, but fortunately everyone in their family survived.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County family is in need of help after their home survived Hurricane Delta, only to be lost in fire.

The Kendricks family lost several pets in the blaze, but fortunately everyone in their family survived. Their home on Stargazer Lane in Lumberton was once filled with love, but now left in ashes.

"We got a call from my neighbor that my house was on fire," Devan Kendricks said.

His family was headed out for a family trip after Hurricane Delta, but their trip was cut short by one unexpected phone call.

"We literally left the house to go fishing," he said. "We didn't expect of any of this. They finally got it out and it just caught back up."

The home survived both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta. Kendricks said he powered up his generator since they lost power, but he does not believe that was what caused this fire.

"It kind of started in that general area, maybe like an extension cord or something," he said.

Kendrick said he is a crane mechanic and knows how to properly operate a generator. Going by the book was his top priority to keep his family safe.

"I've fixed millions of generators before," he said. "I had the generator 20-30 feet from the house."

Besides losing their home, Kendrick had to say goodbye to some dear friends.

"My room was caught first and that's were the animals mainly were," he said. "So I ran in and tried to kick the door openm I tried to call for my dog and my cat. Neither one of them made it either.

Now he, his wife and seven children are holding onto the memories and good times they made here.

"It makes you kind of rethink of what you actually had in the house, and what you actually hold dearest to you," he said.

DONATE | GoFundMe organized for the Kendrick family

The community organized a GoFundMe to help this family recover.