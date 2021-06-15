Gulf update: Tropical disturbance has 70% chance of development — see the spaghetti models here

KHOU 11 Meteorologists say the Northern Gulf Coast could be impacted by next weekend from a possible named tropical storm.

HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center and KHOU 11 weather team are watching for potential development in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The disturbance in the Gulf has climbed to a 70 percent chance of development in the next two to five days.

The KHOU 11 meteorologists said the Central Gulf Coast could be impacted next weekend from a possible named tropical storm. Heavy rains look to be on the right side of the system, so if it makes landfall to the east, the bigger impacts will be east of that landfall.

As of Tuesday morning, one computer model, the American (GFS) model predicts a possible pathway of this system to take it towards the central Gulf Coast, putting it between southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.

Gulf spaghetti models

No one model is going to have it locked down right now:

But as more data comes in, the models will start to come into more of a consensus with a better idea of where the system goes. Bottom line, this is why we say to be prepared during hurricane season and to do so sooner rather than later.

Regardless if it becomes a depression or named storm, it'll likely be a lopsided storm where heavy rain and breezy winds would be to the east and drier but sometimes breezy winds would be on the west. Houston could be on that drier side.

As you see the forecast models in your social feeds, it's important to keep in mind we should stay prepared all hurricane season — not just when something may or may not come our way.

Overall this week, Southeast Texas and Houston can expect hot and humid conditions with mostly sunny skies. Early this coming week in the Houston area, we are expecting the return of scattered rain and storms to help cool us off. But the relief will only be brief.

Bottom line, stay weather aware.

Interactive tropical tracker