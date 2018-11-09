BEAUMONT — At 7 a.m. the chance for tropical development in the Gulf has dropped. The National Hurricane Center is now calling for a 50% chance of development through the next 48 hours.

Texas coastal communities face the biggest threat because they are already saturated.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday evening Texas is "taking steps to prepare" for the tropical system as it approaches the Gulf. Abbott also urged "all Texans" to take precautions for the storm.

Texas is taking steps to prepare for a potential tropical system expected to impact the state. Urging all Texans to take precautions and review their emergency plans to prepare now. https://t.co/ctmJfLEzsW pic.twitter.com/002wLR6mDq — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 10, 2018

The current atmosphere is not conducive for development in the next 48 hours because of the placement of the Yucatan peninsula and upper-level winds.

However, as the wave drifts into the Gulf of Mexico, the atmosphere will develop into more favorable for development to create a named system.

Stay weather aware through the end of the week and 12News will keep updating the latest information as it develops.

From the National Hurricane Center...

A trough of low pressure located over the western Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

While upper-level winds are generally conducive for the development of a tropical

depression, the system only has about a day before it reaches the western Gulf coast.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if

necessary.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana on Friday and Saturday.

Interests there should monitor the progress of this system, and refer to products from their local weather office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.

