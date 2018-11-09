BEAUMONT — While the East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence, We're closely monitoring a disturbance now moving into the Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center reported Wednesday morning that the wave now has a 60% chance of development over the next five days. It could be a tropical depression or even a tropical storm by Friday, bringing the threat of flooding to already saturated grounds.

SOUTHEAST TEXAS WEATHER | View forecast & radar

TROPICS TRACKER | View the tropics on interactive map

HURRICANE CENTRAL | What you need to know to prepare

Texas coastal communities face the biggest threat because they are already saturated. Some Galveston County neighborhoods have already had more than 21 inches of rain this month.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday evening Texas is "taking steps to prepare" for the tropical system as it approaches the Gulf. Abbott also urged "all Texans" to take precautions for the storm.

Texas is taking steps to prepare for a potential tropical system expected to impact the state. Urging all Texans to take precautions and review their emergency plans to prepare now. https://t.co/ctmJfLEzsW pic.twitter.com/002wLR6mDq — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 10, 2018

The current atmosphere is not conducive for development in the next 48 hours because of the placement of the Yucatan peninsula and upper-level winds.

However, as the wave drifts into the Gulf of Mexico, the atmosphere will develop into more favorable for development to create a named system.

Stay weather aware through the end of the week and 12News will keep updating the latest information as it develops.

From the National Hurricane Center...

Cloudiness and showers associated with a trough of low pressure over the south-central Gulf of Mexico have decreased since yesterday and the Air Force reconnaissance plane scheduled to investigate the system for today will likely be canceled.

However, upper-level winds are forecast to become a little more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could still form Thursday or Friday before the system reaches the western Gulf Coast.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana late this week, and interests there should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

© 2018 KBMT