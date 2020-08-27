Gas prices increase after Hurricane Laura, report says

As hurricane damage is reviewed, AAA says they'll soon have a better idea at how long drivers in impacted areas will see more expensive prices.

TEXAS, USA — The American Automobile Association (AAA) reported the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by four cents following Hurricane Laura.

This brings the average to $2.22, which is four cents more than one week and month ago, but still 36 cents lower than one year ago. AAA also says the jump is attributed to an increase in demand.

"As demand jumps, so did pump prices in anticipation of the disruption to operations at refineries and gasoline distribution along Hurricane Laura’s path," said AAA. "Lower than usual demand and ample stock levels will contain any significant pump price increases to impacted areas. The rest of the country will see minimal change."