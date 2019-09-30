CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The curfew issued in Chambers County after Tropical Storm Imelda was lifted Monday.

The initial order was issued on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and was extended “until terminated” by the commissioner’s court or the county judge.

County Judge Jimmy Sylvia ordered the curfew encompassing Winnie and the entire East Chambers ISD area after the county was inundated by Imelda. The curfew was scheduled from 10 p.m. and lasted until 7 a.m. the following morning.

A similar curfew in Vidor from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. issued after the storm was canceled at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

While the emergency curfew is ending, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne will continue to enhance night patrols in flood-affected areas, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page.

Yoerie and his K9 handler Deputy Blaise Croyle will be on the lookout, the post said.

