Beaumont shoppers scramble for supplies as Hurricane Nicholas nears

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont grocery stores were packed Monday with residents stocking up on food, water and supplies in anticipation of Hurricane Nicholas.

Grocery stores, like H-E-B plus! on Dowlen, did their best to keep up with the demand.

"H-E-B is definitely hectic," said Chelsea Risinger-Trump, who works as a nurse. "There's a lot of people trying to get in and out. Lots of people trying to maneuver around, trying to get water, bread."

Beaumont Fire and Rescue District Chief Scott Wheat said first responders are also preparing for the storm and potential flooding.

"We also have a Texas Task Force Swift Water Team, we actually have two teams, which consists of two boats and six personnel," Wheat said.

The category one storm is expected to make landfall overnight about 45 miles southwest of Freeport.

While first responders brace for arrival, Beaumont residents lined the streets outside sandbag stations.

The city of Beaumont has made improvements to its drainage systems since Harvey and Imelda, but Wheat said Nicholas will put the system to the test.

"It's going to be a little different for us this time," Wheat said. "If we do get this large rain event, we're going to be paying attention to all of that to see how that works."

Wheat also stressed the importance of being aware of your surroundings, "Pay attention to these streets. Pay attention to underpasses. Know where you're going. We know it's going to rain tonight, so don't go out tonight if you don't have to."

Shoppers like Risinger-Trump admit they're a little anxious.

"It makes you a little bit more jumpy, because you know how bad it can be," she said. "I've had friends lose their houses, lose them more than once. So we try not to overreact, but there's always the thought in the back of your mind, 'What if? What are we going to do?'"