Man arrested after dispute between groups of hurricane evacuees leads to deadly shooting in Downtown Austin

Police believe the incident began as two groups of hurricane evacuees, one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont, got into an argument.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating multiple deadly shootings that happened in a span of less than 24 hours.

On Friday, police said Linton Alexander, 21, was arrested after a shooting downtown that left a bystander dead.

The shooting happened in Downtown Austin near Sixth Street and Brazos Street by the Driskill Hotel shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Police said about 60 people got into an argument and began fighting in the street. Two groups were involved in the fight: a group of Hurricane Laura evacuees from Port Arthur and a group from Beaumont.

People in each group pulled out a gun, and one of them fired shots, police said.

When police arrived, they found a woman, Amy Lynn Warner, 51, with a gunshot wound. She died at the Dell Seton Medical Center around 1 a.m. Police said Warner was a homeless woman, and they believe she was an innocent bystander.

Quincy Hill, who lives downtown, said the victim was a good person.

"She was a friendly person," Hill said. "She was one of the most nicest people you can ever meet."

Video shared with KVUE shows the moments after the shooting. You can hear gunshots and people dispersing on Sixth Street.

APD is checking nearby cameras, including its own HALO cameras, as part of its investigation.

It’s also speaking with authorities in both Port Arthur and Beaumont about the incident.

In another incident reported shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police received calls about shots fired in the 2100 block of Elmont Drive. Officials determined 21-year-old Paul Brown had been shot and killed. He died at a hospital early Thursday morning.

Investigators are processing the scene, interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video.

Another shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 6660 block of Janes Ranch Road near McKinney Falls State Park about 2:40 p.m. Police said 51-year-old Derrick Amoriko was killed in this incident, which police called a domestic dispute.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

On Thursday afternoon, the Austin Police Department provided an update on all three homicide cases: