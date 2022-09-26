43 U-Haul locations in Florida offering 30 days of free self-storage ahead of Hurricane Ian

"U-Haul is in a unique position to help as this storm approaches and families plan to evacuate."

FLORIDA, USA — Companies are working to help residents in Florida ahead of what officials believe will be a major hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 Hurricane by Tuesday or Wednesday.

The hurricane is expected to reach the western coast of Florida by late Thursday. It brings the likelihood of significant storm surges, high winds, and flooding.

The governor of Florida declared a state of emergency as it nears. Hillsborough County and at least a half dozen other counties have begun issuing mandatory evacuations to go into effect on Tuesday.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to 43 Florida facilities for residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Ian, according to a U-Haul release.

“As a member of so many Florida communities, U-Haul is in a unique position to help as this storm approaches and families plan to evacuate," Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of Tampa president, said. "We’re extending our disaster relief program to our neighbors throughout much of the state, with 30 days of free self-storage at participating locations.”

The free month of self-storage services is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility.

“Roughly 100 miles of the Florida coast is currently under a hurricane watch, but experts are urging everyone in this region to have emergency plans in place,” said Mike Wise, U-Haul Company of Clearwater president, said.

Here is a full list of participating facilities in alphabetical order:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mayport 1650 Mayport Road Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 (904) 249-9934

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19 23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N. Clearwater, FL 33765 (727) 796-2132

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek 5431 Johnson Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073 (954) 428-7369

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island 1830 S. 8th St. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 (904) 491-6966

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonial Blvd. 4340 Kernel Circle Fort Myers, FL 33916 (239) 344-7409

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Walton 395 Mary Esther Cut Off NW Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 (850) 862-4663

U-Haul Moving & Storage of The Emerald Coast 200 Irwin Ave. Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 (850) 659-6113

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle 8115 Blanding Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32244 (904) 573-7940

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fouraker Road 1501 Normandy Village Parkway Jacksonville, FL 32221 (904) 760-5786

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights 9422 103rd St. Jacksonville, FL 32210 (904) 772-8592

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill 7052 103rd St. Jacksonville, FL 32210 (904) 573-8912

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett 6805 103rd St. Jacksonville, FL 32210 (904) 772-8207

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville 6100 Blanding Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32244 (904) 772-8704

U-Haul Center of Kissimmee St. Cloud 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, FL 34744 (407) 344-0380

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakeland 2525 U.S. Hwy. 98 N. Lakeland, FL 33810 (863) 688-6596

U-Haul Storage of Lakeland 1621 N. Florida Ave. Lakeland, FL 33805 (863) 688-6725

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road 2180 Belcher Road S. Largo, FL 33771 (727) 531-1072

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo 13564 66th St. N. Largo, FL 33771 (727) 536-7849

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road 12420 Starkey Road Largo, FL 33773 (727) 584-1660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park 13240 Walsingham Road Largo, FL 33774 (727) 596-0765

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey 5631 U.S. Hwy. 19 New Port Richey, FL 34652 (727) 842-8415

U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey 6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N. New Port Richey, FL 34652 (727) 848-2598

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Richey 6209 U.S. Hwy. 19 New Port Richey, FL 34652 (727) 846-7263

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park 701 Blanding Blvd. Orange Park, FL 32065 (904) 276-9530

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd. 7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 578-2500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor 30750 U.S. Hwy 19 N. Palm Harbor, FL 34684 (727) 771-8058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panama City 1000 W. 15th St. Panama City, FL 32401 (850) 769-3268

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park 4015 Park Blvd. Pinellas Park, FL 33781 (727) 545-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes 10314-10340 U.S. Hwy. 19 Port Richey, FL 34668 (727) 233-8522

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd. 3851 S. Orlando Drive Sanford, FL 32773 (407) 322-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford 3101 S. Orlando Drive Sanford, FL 32773 (321) 257-7587

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sebring 4541 Tanglewood Drive Sebring, FL 33872 (863) 658-0390

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St. 5200 Park St. St. Petersburg, FL 33709 (727) 546-1572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field 975 2nd Ave. S. St. Petersburg, FL 33705 (727) 821-0006

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole 6249 Seminole Blvd. Seminole, FL 33772 (727) 393-3569

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest 5010 W. Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304 (850) 576-2317

U-Haul at Florida State University 2201 W. Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304 (850) 576-1159

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella 1580 N. Monroe St. Tallahassee, FL 32303 (850) 222-1389

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee 2554 Capital Circle NE Tallahassee, FL 32308 (850) 422-0039

U-Box Moving & Storage of Tampa 4001 E. Lake Ave. Tampa, FL 33610 (813) 242-4295

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Ave. 9505 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 933-0499

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd. 3939 W. Gandy Blvd. Tampa, FL 33611 (813) 832-5682

U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacDill AFB 3826 W. Marcum St. Tampa, FL 33616 (813) 839-2376



Those who need more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or who need to arrange 30 days of free self-storage are encouraged to contact the participating facility nearest them.