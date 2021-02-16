How to protect your pipes ahead of historic freeze in Southeast Texas

A lot of people won’t realize there's a problem with the pipes until it's too late.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The temperatures expected Monday night may be the coldest ever recorded in Jefferson County.

And some people may be nervous, hoping their house's pipes don't freeze. A lot of people won’t realize there's a problem with the pipes until it's too late.



"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of the cure. Same thing with this. Get to it before the freeze, protect it, and then you don't have any plumbing issues after the freeze as far as repairs or busted pipes or anything of that nature," said Damon Young, owner of Marathon Plumbing.

According to Young, it's better to leave your faucets running at a stream or trickle, instead of just a slow drip in order to keep water flowing through them.

Young said if your pipes do freeze, leave them alone and wait for the temperature to warm up so they can thaw out.

Do not pour hot water on them or use a tool to break the ice off of them.

Another tip, if you live in an older home, it would be a good idea to open your cabinet under your sink to better insulate your inside pipes.