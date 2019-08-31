GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane Dorian is a monster storm recently upgraded to a category four storm.

An alarming statistic is the eye of Hurricane Dorian is 20 miles across. So, that’s like the distance from Greensboro to Burlington. Now, that’s just the eye of the Hurricane.

This storm is a serious threat to Florida by Labor Day. After that, it will move very slowly, and is looking more likely to track northward toward the Carolinas.

It's quite clear that Dorian will continue to move west toward Florida through Monday. It may not exactly hit the Florida coast, it could slow down to a halt just offshore. Either way, a very strong storm will be heading their way by Labor Day Monday.

The slowing motion will put more wind and rain over Florida for Monday, Tuesday, and possibly even Wednesday. After that, it's likely that the storm will start to track north, in the general direction of the Carolinas.

It's possible that the storm will move right along the southeast coast all the way up toward the Carolinas, which could make for a rough storm for the SC / NC beaches.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE OF EMERGENCY

North Carolina has already issued a state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Friday that asks for support relief efforts and waives certain transportation restrictions ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The order will also help farmers harvest and transport crops quickly in preparation for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

State emergency officials are watching Hurricane Dorian closely. Gov. Cooper said you should be prepared for impacts from Dorian and future disasters.

“Hurricane Dorian tracking toward the coast of Florida is a timely reminder to get your emergency plans and supplies ready,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolinians should make sure they are ready for this storm and for all types of emergencies and disasters.”

PREPARE FOR DORIAN

Prepare by taking time to:

Review your family’s emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.

Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials.

Make sure your insurance is up to date. Consider purchasing flood insurance if you do not have it since flood insurance policies do not take effect until 30 days after purchase.

MAKE SURE YOU'RE COVERED

The state has issued the following information for making sure your family is safe and that you are covered ahead of a hurricane.

Hurricane Precautions

Safety first. Develop an evacuation plan for your family, including your pets. Always follow guidance from emergency officials both for evacuating before the storm and returning to an affected area after the storm.

Protect your property by covering all windows with plywood or shutters, moving vehicles into the garage when possible and placing grills and patio furniture indoors.

Make sure watercraft are stored in a secure area, like a garage or covered boat dock.

Ensure You’re Insured

Review your property insurance policy, especially the "declarations" page, and check whether your policy pays replacement costs, or actual cash value for a covered loss.

Inventory your household items, and photograph or videotape them for further documentation. Keep this information and your insurance policies in a safe place.

Keep the name, address and claims-reporting telephone number of your insurer and agent in a safe and easily accessible place.

Flood damage is not covered by a standard homeowners’ policy, however, coverage can be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program or your insurance company. There is a 30-day waiting period between the date of purchase and when the actual flood coverage goes into effect.

Water damage to a vehicle is typically covered under an auto policy’s comprehensive insurance coverage.

A typical homeowners’ policy will cover property damage in limited instances for small watercraft, and separate boat policies will provide broader, more extensive property and liability protection for larger, faster boats, yachts, jet skis, and wave runners.

If Your Home or Business Sustains Damage

Contact your insurer(s) immediately after the storm to report all losses and damages. Having your insurance information will speed things, so locate that as soon as possible.

Keep all receipts for any repairs so your insurance company can reimburse you.

Keep all recovery-related receipts, including for meals and lodging, as those might be covered under the “additional living expenses” portion of your insurance policy.

Businesses may also have coverage related to interruptions caused by the storm and should maintain records, receipts, etc.

Prepare a list of all damaged property (structure and contents), and if possible, photograph or video the damaged items.

Return claim forms as soon as possible to your insurer.

Work closely and stay in regular touch with your insurer.

Check with your insurance adjuster or Better Business Bureau for referrals to professional restoration, cleaning and salvage companies if additional assistance is needed.

Be extra wary of some unscrupulous third-party contractors who prey on storm victims. Ask for proof of professional licenses. Don’t pay for everything up front. Have a contract for repair work. Talk to your insurer if you have questions or concerns about contractors or your insurance policy.

When you rebuild, ask your contractor about adding features that would increase the building’s disaster-resistance.

The following documents will help ensure storm readiness and recovery :

For more information, visit https://ncdoi.com/HurriClaims/

