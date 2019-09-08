HUMBLE, Texas — While a heat wave across Houston in August may not be anything new, this creative way to cool off just might be.

We present to you the “Cool the Pool” challenge: One ton of ice dumped into a pool.

Ice Express is the company behind the idea that will cool your pool by at least 10 degrees.

KHOU 11 did an unscientific test Friday. A family’s backyard pool in Humble read 84 degrees on our infrared gun. Then came the ice...

“There’s a lot worse places that we could be today. We could be tarring a roof, working on a construction site,” said Paul Carpenter who owns Ice Express.

Carpenter and an employee unloaded dozens of 40 pound bags of ice into the pool in a matter of minutes. The service costs between $200 and $400.

Multiple Houstonians looking for creative ways to cool their pools have hired Ice Express.

“So all the doubters out there, don’t doubt. Try it,” Carpenter said. “If you don’t have a pool, find somebody that does and share the cost.”

Less than 45 minutes after the first bag went in, the pool temperature was coming in at 79 degrees, and it continued to drop.

But in spite of how cool you may feel, doctors warn to limit your time outdoors.

Pools, splash pads and the beach can all give you a false sense of security because you’re not dripping sweat.

Remember to go inside to cool off every couple of hours and drink lots of water. Re-apply sunscreen throughout the day, and find someone willing to take the “cool the pool” challenge.

