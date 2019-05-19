EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — A Mamou home that was swept onto L’Anse Meg Road has now been cleared.

Crews are now on the scene after the home, which was also once a storm shelter in Holly Beach, was displaced into the roadway in Mamou. That home has now been demolished and cleared from the road.

The homeowner says that the building was lifted from its foundation early Sunday morning during severe storms in the area.

The homeowner was inside the building at the time trying to watch television to find out about the weather. She was able to remove her belongings before the home was destroyed.

A car on the property was also damaged.

