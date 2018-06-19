Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to increase its readiness once level as storms impact the gulf coast bringing heavy rain with them.

The operations center raised its level from "normal," or level IV, to "increased readiness", or level III, as of Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m. according to a release from the Governor's Office.

From the Texas Governor's Office...

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level as heavy rain and storms continue to impact the Texas coast. The SOC has increased its readiness level from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19. Additionally, Governor Abbott has made state resources available to assist local officials in their response efforts.

“Texas is no stranger to this type of severe weather, and our emergency personnel are ready and well prepared to respond," said Governor Abbott. "Our number one priority is the safety and well being of Texans, and I encourage everyone in the affected areas to stay safe and heed all warnings from local officials. I thank those involved in the response efforts, and I want to assure all Texans that we are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide all resources necessary."

State resources engaged in the emergency response effort include:

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Highway Patrol

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Task Force 1

Texas Military Department

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips during this weather event:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways.

Remember that dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground - Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Monitor weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

For additional safety tips related to severe storms and flooding, visit: http://dps.texas.gov/dem/ThreatAwareness/weather_aware_severe.htm .

