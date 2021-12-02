Weather impacts: Gov. Abbott to give an update on wintry conditions impacting Texas

Temperatures have been at freezing or below freezing since Tuesday and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday through Monday.

DALLAS — This article will be updated Saturday, Feb. 13 as new information is released.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update Saturday on the severe winter weather impacting the state.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits in the next few days, bringing snow and ice along the way. The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.

Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to wintry weather conditions expected.

The governor ordered the Texas State Operations Center to be active 24 hours a day through the end of next week.

Some vaccine clinics have rescheduled appointments, and Southwest Airlines is already warning of flight impacts.

On Thursday morning, a number of roadways were closed due to accidents, including the Fort Worth pileup crash that left six people dead and 65 people injured.

Temperatures have been at freezing or below freezing since Tuesday and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday through Monday.

Vaccine clinics

Vaccine clinics are closing or rescheduling due to the weather.

Fair Park in Dallas will be closed due to weather on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 15.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Parkland Memorial Hospital and the outpatient clinic will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 15.

Parkland patients with appointments Sunday can go to Parkland hospital until 5 p.m. Saturday for their vaccination. All other patients will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their vaccination appointment in the upcoming days.

DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is implementing severe winter operation plans starting on Sunday at 11 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

In Operating Scenario 1, DART Rail operates within the approximate boundaries of the LBJ loop using a combination of rail and shuttle buses when limited rail service is permitted. The Dallas Streetcar will not operate during this time.



Starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, trains operate between these stations:

Red Line: LBJ/Central - 8th & Corinth

Blue Line: LBJ/Skillman - 8th & Corinth

Green Line: Farmers Branch - Lawnview

Orange Line: Irving Convention Center - LBJ/Central

Southwest Airlines flights

Southwest Airlines is warning travelers that flights may be delayed, diverted, or canceled at the following airports Sunday and Monday due to winter weather:

Amarillo, TX (AMA)

Austin, TX (AUS)

Dallas, TX (DAL)

Lubbock, TX (LBB)

Midland-Odessa, TX (MAF)

Oklahoma City, OK (OKC)

San Antonio, TX (SAT)

Tulsa, OK (TUL)

Wichita, KS (ICT)

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday due to the weather.

School closures

Dallas ISD

All schools and offices at Dallas ISD will be closed Monday in observance of President's Day.

Duncanville ISD

Duncanville ISD students will not have class on Monday. It is a professional development day for educators to participate in virtual sessions.

Irving ISD

Monday is a student and staff holiday. Stay tuned with the district's social media pages for plans on Tuesday.

Lancaster ISD

Monday is a student holiday and staff development day.

Mansfield ISD