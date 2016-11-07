Keep the umbrella handy again today. Scattered showers are back in the forecast.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast through the holiday weekend. The best coverage for rain will be Thursday and Friday at 50%. Rain chances will decrease Sunday into the holiday on Monday.

Afternoon highs will stay mainly in the lower 90's, with lows in the lower 70's through early next week.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Winds: Southeast 4-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Lows near 70. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Lows in the upper 60's. Winds: South 2-6 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(5/23): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 70°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(5/24): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(5/25): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 89°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(5/26) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Sunday(5/27): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Monday(5/28): Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest 4-12 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

