BEAUMONT — Wet weather returns this weekend followed by a return to summer weather conditions next week in SE Texas…

Our next round of rain will ramp up over the area after about 2 am with a wet Saturday expected. The coverage is forecast to be about 70%. Improving weather is expected Saturday Afternoon with highs in the lower 80’s.

Another round of rain is forecast Sunday, again with highs in the lower 80’s. The coverage is around 60%.

Early next week, upper-level high pressure to our east will begin building into the region. Rain chances will decrease Monday to 40-50% with climbing afternoon high temperatures.

The high will be over Southeast Texas Wednesday with only isolated showers/storms and highs near 90.

Scattered showers/storms forecast by next Thursday as the high weakens.

No cold fronts the next 7 days expected.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, humid with a 20% coverage of light evening rain showers increasing to a 40% coverage by sunrise. Low near: 72° Beaumont, 71° Orange and 72° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Northeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, humid with a 10% coverage of light evening rain showers increasing to a 50% coverage by sunrise. Low near: 68°. Winds: Becoming Calm.

Triangle Saturday: Cloudy, humid with 70% coverage of rain mainly during the morning. High near: 82° Beaumont, 81° Orange and 82° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain mainly in the morning through the early afternoon hours. High near: 83°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(9/30): Cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 72°. High near: 83°. Winds: East to Southeast 2-7 mph.

Monday(10/01): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 88°. Winds: East to Southeast 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(10/02): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 89°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(10/03): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Thursday(10/04) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Friday(10/05): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT