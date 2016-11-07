More rain and thunderstorms are ahead for Southeast Texas through the middle of the month.

As a stationary front continues to meander in the region, and keeps rain chances up. We will continue to see well above average rain chances until something kicks it out. What looks to kick it out, believe it or not, is a tropical disturbance that is near the Yucatan Peninsula. This disturbance had a 50% chance to develop over the next five days, and a 30% chance to become a true tropical identity over the next 48 hours. This is as of Monday afternoon.

While this might sound someone scary/intimidating, the expectation is that this will A) be at most a weak tropical storm (in which the name would be Joyce), and move towards Central and Southern Texas. Truthfully, I'm feeling okay about the tropics right now, which is a great thing! The general timing of this thing getting into the Texas coastline appears to be the Friday/Saturday timeframe.

As the weekend comes about, those rain chances will come down, and early next week looks to really dry out Southeast Texas

Triangle Tonight: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 70s to upper 60s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with a 100% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with a 100% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(9/12): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 90% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 84°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Thursday(9/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 89°. Winds: East 6-12 mph.

Friday(9/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Sunday(9/16): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 73°. High near: 90°. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

