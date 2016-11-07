The rain-free weather that has been in Southeast Texas over the past few days will come to an end.

As a low pressure system moves from the east to the west, it will allow for the potential of heavy downpours. The best chance of heavy rain continues to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Expect to see 3-5" of rain, with localized higher amounts.

After this low pressure system moves out of the region, scattered rain showers and storms look to remain over SETX throughout the rest of the week, into the weekend, and even early next week. Rain coverages/chances look to be at least 30% every day over the seven-day span.

This will bring temperatures down a little bit, but, of course, humidity levels will shoot up to cancel out the slightly "cooler" air.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, with near average temperatures. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South to west 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, with near average temperatures. Lows ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s. Winds: South to west 3-9 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Increasing clouds, hot, and humid with a 40% coverage of PM rain/storms. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: West 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Increasing clouds, hot, and humid with a 40% coverage of PM rain/storms. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: West 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Independence Day Wednesday(7/4): Cloudy, humid with a 90% coverage of intervals of locally heavy rainfall. Low near: 72°. High near: 85°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Thursday(7/5): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 89°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Friday(7/6): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 92°. Winds: Variable 3-8 mph.

Saturday(7/7): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

Sunday(7/8): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Variable 3-8 mph.

Monday(7/9): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

