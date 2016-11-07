BEAUMONT — A persistent, wet pattern is forecast across SE Texas the next several days…

Deep moisture, upper-level low pressure parked over the state and a series of upper-level disturbances will keep rain chances high this weekend.

Some decrease in rain chances is possible Tuesday with near-normal afternoon high temperatures.

However, rain chances increase once again Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week ahead of a stalling front.

Triangle Tonight: 70% coverage of mainly evening thundershowers, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid. Low near: 76° Beaumont, 75° Orange and 76° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 60% coverage of mainly evening thundershowers, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid. Low near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 2-5 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% coverage of rain and thundershowers. High near: 84° Beaumont, 83° Orange and 85° at Port Arthur. Winds: South to Southeast 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% coverage of showers and thundershowers. High near: 86°. Winds: South to Southeast 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(9/23): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Monday(9/24): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers . Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 2-5 mph.

Tuesday(9/25): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: South to Southeast 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(9/26): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 85°. Winds: Variable becoming Southeast 2-5 mph.

Thursday(9/27): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 84°. Winds: Variable 2-5 mph.

Friday(9/28) Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: East 2-5 mph.

