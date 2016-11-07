BEAUMONT — The last round of rain is expected to move through SE Texas overnight, then a gorgeous weekend is forecast with 6 dry days!

Tonight, rainfall amounts could total 1-2” across SE Texas due to the remnants of Willa and an upper-level disturbance. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 50’s Lakes to near 60 in the Triangle. A few showers are possible until about 9 am in SE Texas, then cloudy skies are expected the remainder of the day. Some uncertainty on high temperatures Thursday…I believe we’ll at least get into the middle 60’s and could go higher.

Many adjectives to describe Friday through the weekend: fantastic, super, outstanding, marvelous, stellar, wonderful, exceptional, and excellent to name a few. Cool mornings are forecast with sunny, warm afternoons can be expected with low humidity.

Sunday Night, a robust cold front will drive through SE Texas. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with lows reaching the 40’s Tuesday AM and highs in the 60’s and 70’s. Again with low humidity.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, cool with a 100% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Low near: 60° Beaumont, 59° Orange and 61° at Port Arthur. Winds: East to Northeast shifting North 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, cool with a 100% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Low near: 56°. Winds: East-Northeast shifting North 4-10 mph.

Triangle Thursday: 30% coverage of morning showers, otherwise cloudy, mild and humid. High near: 72° Beaumont, 70° Orange and 72° at Port Arthur. Winds: North becoming Northwest 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: 40% coverage of morning showers, otherwise cloudy and mild. High near: 68°. Winds: North becoming Northwest 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(10/26): Cool start, then mostly sunny, warm with lower humidity during the afternoon. Low near: 54°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northwest 4-12 mph.

Saturday(10/27) Cool start, then sunny, pleasantly warm with low humidity. Low near: 53°. High near: 80°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 3-8 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Mostly sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low near: 62°. High near: 82°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 4-10 mph.

Monday(10/29): Cool start, then sunny, cooler with low humidity during the afternoon. Low near: 56°. High near: 71°. Winds: North-Northeast 5-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/30): Chilly start, then mostly sunny, mild with low humidity during the afternoon. Low near: 48°. High near: 70°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(10/31): Cool start, then partly sunny, warmer during the afternoon. Low near: 57°. High near: 78°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 6-12 mph.

© 2018 KBMT