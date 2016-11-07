Increasing moisture will result in higher chances of rain as Sunday, and the beginning of the work week come about.

It appears that Southeast Texas will see roughly 2-4" of rain through Tuesday, with isolated locations seeing slightly more than that. Assuming that most rain totals stay under 6", Southeast Texas should not see big issues from a flooding standpoint (especially if the rain is on-and-off).

Cloudy conditions will also be dominating the area through Thursday, so enjoy any sort of sunshine you will have over the next five days!

The combination of cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures slightly below average over that span before a warm-up happens late in the week.

Triangle Tonight: 30% coverage of evening thundershowers, becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 30% coverage of evening thundershowers, becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot, humid with a 90% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds: Southeast 11-17 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot, humid with a 90% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Highs approaching 90°. Winds: Southeast 11-17 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(6/18): Cloudy, breezy, humid with a 90% coverage of intervals of heavy rain. Low near: 75°. High near: 82°. Winds: Southeast 10-16 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday(6/19): Cloudy to mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: East-Southeast 9-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday(6/20): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Thursday(6/21) Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Friday(6/22): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: Variable 3-9 mph.

Saturday(6/23): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

© 2018 KBMT