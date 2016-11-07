Southeast Texas looks to have a wet beginning of the week, as tropical moisture continues to move into the region.

The majority of Southeast Texas looks to see rain totals over the next few days ranging from about 3-5", with localized heavier (and even smaller) amounts. Chances are that the Lakes Region will see slightly less rain as a whole, while the Golden Triangle sees a little bit more.



If this rain can be spread out over time (which is what I am forecasting), flooding should NOT be an issue for most locations. Of course, you have your extremely localized areas that don't drain better than others, but those areas flood quite easily. If daily rain totals stay under 5" a day (that seems to be the magic amount/number in SETX), we will be fine (and, of course, having forecasted rain totals of 3-5" over a three day span is below that threshold.



Windy/breezy conditions will also be in the region, with higher gusts the further south you are. The majority of SETX will see gusts top off around 30 mph, but cities/towns/areas like Sabine Pass, High Island and Sea Rim State Park could see slightly higher gusts.



A gradual improvement of weather will take place on Thursday.

Triangle Tonight: On-and-off scattered rain/storms, cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 12-18 mph with gusts to 30 mph..

Lakes Area Tonight: On-and-off scattered rain/storms, cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 12-18 mph with gusts to 30 mph..

Triangle Monday: Cloudy with on-and-off scattered rain/storms, humid and windy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: Southeast 11-17 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Cloudy with on-and-off scattered rain/storms, humid and windy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: Southeast 11-17 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(6/19): Cloudy to mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 10-16+ mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday(6/20): Cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 9-15+ mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday(6/21) Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 10-16+ mph with gusts to 30 mph..

Friday(6/22): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Saturday(6/23): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

