BEAUMONT — A weak front is will stumble through SE Texas and into coastal waters by Thursday Afternoon. This means wet weather for us tonight and on Thursday…especially the Triangle. Then, a little drier air mass works into the area and this could really help decrease rain chances Friday. However, respectable rain chances return to the area this weekend with about a 50-60% coverage. By the middle of next week, middle/upper high pressure builds into the region from the east and this will bring summer back to SE Texas with high temperatures near 90.

Triangle Tonight: 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise cloudy, humid. Low near: 73° Beaumont, 72° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: South shifting Northwest 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise cloudy, humid. Low near: 70°. Winds: North 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid with and 50% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. High near: 86° Beaumont, 84° Orange and 85° at Port Arthur. Winds: North 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid with a 40% coverage of showers. High near: 83°. Winds: North 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(9/28) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 71°. High near: 87°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 2-5 mph.

Saturday(9/29): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 72°. High near: 85°. Winds: East 2-7 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 85°. Winds: East 2-5 mph.

Monday(10/01): Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 87°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(10/02): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(10/03): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-10 mph.

