Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop again today in Southeast Texas. Take an umbrella with you again.

Rain chances headed downward over the holiday weekend. Only isolated showers will pop up Saturday through Monday(Memorial Day). Next week will turn hotter as rain chances stay low. Afternoon highs will climb to the middle 90's.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. Lows near 70. Winds: East 5-10.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the upper 60's. Winds: East 2-6 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(5/25): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 70°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(5/26) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 91°. Winds: Northeast becoming South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(5/27): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 72°. High near: 93°. Winds: North becoming Northeast 5-10 mph.

Memorial Day Monday(5/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 94°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(5/29): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 94°. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(5/30): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

