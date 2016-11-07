BEAUMONT — The wet weather pattern remains stuck over Southeast Texas the next several days.

No relief from the daily scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. A stationary front will keep rain overhead on Sunday

Next week moisture remains in place to keep a good coverage of scattered rain and thunderstorms in the forecast everyday. Keep the rain gear handy.

In the tropics Tropical Storm Kirk formed Saturday in the Eastern Atlantic. We will have several days to watch and see if anything develops from Kirk.

Triangle Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Cloudy, warm and humid with an 60% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Cloudy, warm and humid with an 60% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(9/23): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(9/24): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers . Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 2-5 mph.

Wednesday(9/25): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: South to Southeast 2-7 mph.

Thursday(9/26): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 85°. Winds: Variable becoming Southeast 2-5 mph.

Friday(9/27): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 84°. Winds: Variable 2-5 mph.

Saturday(9/28) Cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: East 2-5 mph.

© 2018 KBMT