BEAUMONT — A warming trend is expected through the end of the week, however the clouds will continue to persist ahead of another round of rain the middle of next week.

Clammy weather conditions are forecast tonight with high humidity, a slight chance of showers and cool temperatures. The 70’s return to SE Texas Thursday and temperatures may hit 80 by Friday. Light showers are forecast Friday and Saturday ahead of anther cold front Saturday Evening. One day of sun and pleasant weather conditions are forecast Sunday. Wet weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday just looks ugly.

Triangle Tonight: 20% coverage of light rain or drizzle, otherwise cool. Low near: 60° Beaumont, 59° Orange and 61° at Port Arthur. Winds: North becoming Northeast 7-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 20% coverage of light rain or drizzle, otherwise cool. Low near: 57°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, warmer. High near: 74° Beaumont, 71° Orange and 73° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast 7-12 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, warmer. High near: 71°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, warmer with a 30% coverage of light rain. Low near: 63°. High near: 80°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 3-8 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy, warmer with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 67°. High near: 75°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Sunday(10/21) Mostly sunny, pleasant. Low near: 59°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Monday(10/22): Becoming mostly cloudy, cooler with a 20% coverage of showers late. Low near: 51°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/23): Cloudy, cool with a 40% coverage of showers . Low near: 54°. High near: 64°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy, cool with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 60°. High near: 64°. Winds: North to Northeast 6-12 mph.

© 2018 KBMT