BEAUMONT — Finally some sunshine is back in Southeast Texas today....

High pressure builds into the area today pushing out rain chances and helping break up the cloud cover. The sun should help temperatures get back into the 70's this afternoon.

Another cold front is on the way and will bring in some scattered rain late Friday into the first half of Saturday. Behind the front the weather looks very nice for Sunday with warm and dry conditions.

Next week rain chances start to creep back into the forecast. A few showers Monday with scattered rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Triangle Today: Becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, warmer. Highs in the lower to middle 70's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, warmer. Highs in the lower 70's. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows near 60. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, warmer with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 63°. High near: 80°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy, warmer with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 67°. High near: 75°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Sunday(10/21) Mostly sunny, pleasant. Low near: 59°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Monday(10/22): Becoming mostly cloudy, cooler with a 30% coverage of showers late. Low near: 53°. High near: 65°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/23): Mostly cloudy, mild with a 40% coverage of showers . Low near: 56°. High near: 69°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 61°. High near: 71°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

