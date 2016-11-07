BEAUMONT — If you have a few chores you need to get done after you get home from work, have them completed by Wednesday as rain chances increase......

Wednesday looks to be another spectacular day in Southeast Texas, as highs will climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances won't be around for Hump Day, but Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday have at least an isolated shower possible.

Of course, there are some days that have better rain chances than others. Roughly a 20-30% chance of rain will be within SETX during the PM hours on Thursday. Friday has one of the higher chances of rain, so keep that in mind for those Friday night plans you may have. The weekend doesn't look to be too bad, as 20% coverages of rain are possible for both given days. Come the beginning of the work week, Monday is looking wet, and a lingering shower might be around for Tuesday morning.

As far as temperatures go, highs will be in the upper 70s for Thursday through Monday afternoon. Low temperatures will reflect the above average highs as well, as every night (with the exception of tonight) has a chance to see overnight lows 10°+ higher than average (which is in the upper 40s).

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear with near average temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: A few clouds and warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Partly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the lower 70s with a few upper 60s. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Partly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 77°. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph.

Friday (11/30): Mostly cloudy with a 60% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 66°. High near: 79°. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Saturday (12/1): After a 20% coverage of early showers, decreasing clouds through the day. Low near: 68°. High near: 79°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Sunday (12/2): Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Low near: 59°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southeast 5-10.

Monday (12/3): Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of showers and storms. Low near: 68°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph.

Tuesday (12/4): Mostly cloudy with a 10% coverage of showers. Temperatures look to fall through the day. Low near: 61°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph.

