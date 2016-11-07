BEAUMONT — Temperatures and rain chances increasing the next few days.....

The forecast is dry today but there will be plenty of clouds overhead. Highs today will be warmer in the 70's.

Thursday rain chances creeping back into the forecast. We will start the day out dry but could see a few isolated showers pop up during the afternoon.

A cold front moves into Southeast Texas on Friday. The front will spark off a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms lasting into Friday evening.

This weekend the forecast is still warm with highs in the 70's. We can't rule out a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances stay low near 20%.

Next week we will start off dry with cooler temperatures.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the upper 60's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday (11/29): Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday (11/30): Mostly cloudy with a 60% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 66°. High near: 77°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Saturday (12/1): Mostly sunny after a slight chance for a few showers early. Low near: 68°. High near: 79°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Sunday (12/2): Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Low near: 59°. High near: 78°. Winds: West 5-10.

Monday (12/3): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers and storms. Low near: 57°. High near: 73°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Tuesday (12/4): Mostly sunny and cooler. Low near: 52°. High near: 62°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

