BEAUMONT — Temperatures will warm up a little bit this weekend, but as a whole, cooperative weather is ahead...

Partly cloudy skies will be in place this weekend (if not, mostly sunny) and temperatures will climb back into the middle 80s for highs. That is a few degrees above average, and out low temperatures will climb back up for a few nights as well.

Higher humidity will return to Southeast Texas this weekend (but you'll notice it more so on Sunday/Monday than that of Saturday) before another cold front sweeps through the region. Cloudy skies will be in place for a good portion of next week. Scattered rain is possible for next week as well, but expect and anticipate temperatures to be a bit below average.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Partly cloudy and nice. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(10/14): Partly cloudy, with some higher humidity returning. Low near: 76°. High near: 87°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Monday(10/15): Increasing clouds through the day with a 30% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 85°. Winds: South to north 8-14 mph.

Tuesday(10/16): Cloudy and cooler with a breeze and a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 8-14 mph.

Wednesday(10/17): Cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 56°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low near: 56°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 57°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

© 2018 KBMT