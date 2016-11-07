Above average temperatures, and slight chances of rain look to dominate the weather conversation for this upcoming week.



This upcoming week is when the average high temperature transitions from the upper 80s into the lower 90s, and will be that way until the second week of September. Over the next six days, it appears likely that the high temperature will be a few degrees warmer than that. Low temperatures also look to be slightly above average as well.



Of course, the big question mark/story at this point continues to be about next weekend. Are we going to see some sort of tropical system move into Southeast Texas? It is still too early to tell exactly what will happen, but moisture from the Gulf of Mexico does look to move into Southeast Texas come late Saturday into Sunday. What form this will ultimately be in is still in the air, as is what the effects will be to our region. As the week progresses forward, and the potential event gets closer, more information will become available, but at the least, look for the timeframe from Saturday-Monday to feature rain shower/storms, as well as breezy conditions.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Triangle Monday: Mostly cloudy, hot, humid, with a 10% coverage/chance of showers/storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Mostly cloudy, hot, humid, with a 10% coverage/chance of showers/storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(6/12) Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm possible. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Wednesday(6/13): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Friday(6/15): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Sunday(6/17): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

