BEAUMONT — Expect to see more showers and storms in Southeast Texas for Wednesday onward....

Rain chances for Tuesday will be relatively low, and the lack of rain should help propel temperatures back into the middle 80s. Warm weather will continue for Wednesday, but then temperatures will start to come back to reality, if not even fall below average.

Why will temperatures fall below average? Well, that is because a cold front will be sweeping through Southeast Texas. There is still a little bit of disagreement as to when the cold front will move through, but the general thinking is late Thursday/early Friday morning. Personally, I'm leaning towards the later time frame than that of the earlier.

Ultimately, this will lead to a cool weekend ahead. If you have any sort of outdoor plans, the weather looks to be cooperative on Saturday from a precipitation stand point, but highs will be about 10° below average. An isolated shower or two is possible for Sunday.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and warm. Lows in the upper 60s with 70° possible. Winds: Southwest to North 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with above average temperatures. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds: North 4-10 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly sunny skies will become mostly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: North to East to South 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly sunny skies will become mostly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: North to East to South 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(11/07): Partly sunny with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 70°. High near: 85°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Thursday(11/08): Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 63°. High near: 71°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Friday(11/09): Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies through the day, with a 60% coverage of showers that looks to clear out by roughly 6 PM. Temperatures falling during the afternoon. Low near: 57°. High near: 61°. Winds: North 14-20 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Partly sunny skies and cooler. Low near: 48°. High near: 58°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Sunday(11/11): Mostly sunny skies and cool Low near: 47°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Monday(11/12): Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low near: 56°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

