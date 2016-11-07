BEAUMONT — A cold front will bring rain and possible severe thunderstorms late on Halloween....

Today will be a dry one. A warm and breezy afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80's.

Halloween will start off dry with increasing chances for rain during the evening into the overnight. The Trick of Treat forecast calling for a few showers possible during the evening then heavy rain and strong thunderstorms after 10pm. Try to get out early.

Thursday the rain should move out very early with slowing clearing skies by Thursday afternoon. The forecast will stay dry through Saturday with cooler temperatures in the 60's and 70's. Our next chance for rain will be late Sunday into Monday with a few scattered showers.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy and warm with higher humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Lows near 70. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Halloween: Increasing clouds through the day, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon showers increasing to a 100% coverage late night showers/storms. Some storms could be severe Low near: 71°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Thursday(11/1): 20% AM showers becoming mostly sunny and cooler during the afternoon. Low near: 58°. High near: 69°. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph.

Friday(11/2): Sunny, cooler. Low near: 50°. High near: 71°. Winds: West 5-12 mph

Saturday(11/3): Sunny and pleasant. Low near: 52°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 5-12 mph.

Sunday(11/4): Partly sunny skies with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 57°. High near: 76°. Winds: Southeast becoming Variable 3-10 mph.

Monday(11/5): Partly sunny skies, 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 62°. High near: 78°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

