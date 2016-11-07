BEAUMONT — Cooperative weather can be expected throughout most of Southeast Texas for the last weekend of November......

With a warm front moving through the region, that will put temperatures a few degrees above average for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place, so while there won't be completely sunny skies, I wouldn't worry about the weather being a big issue until later in the day on Sunday.

A few showers are possible late on Sunday, and this is associated with a cold front that will move through. Behind said cold front, temperatures for highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s through Wednesday, and low temperatures will generally be in the middle 40s. The good news is, though, rain chances will be pretty low through the work week. A few showers are possible for Friday, but the weather pattern is likely to change between now and then.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with foggy conditions possible. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds: West to South at around 5 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Fog possible to compliment partly cloudy skies and near average temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: West to South at around 5 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies and warmer. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday (11/25): A 10% coverage of showers, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Low near: 67°. High near: 76°. Winds: Southwest to Northwest 5-15 mph.

Monday (11/26): Partly cloudy, cooler and dry. Low near: 47°. High near: 59°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday (11/27): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 42°. High near: 60°. Winds: North to Southeast 5 mph.

Wednesday (11/28): Partly sunny with slightly warmer temperatures. Low near: 46°. High near: 62°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny skies and warmer. Low near: 53°. High near: 68°. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Friday (11/30): Partly sunny skies and a 20% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 63°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

