Cooler temperatures on the way for Southeast Texas.

Scattered rain to start off Thursday. A cold front pushing through the area will bring in much cooler air starting tonight into Friday.

Friday and Saturday the cold front will be close enough to Southeast Texas to possibly spark off a shower or two. Rain chances near 20%.

Sunday through next week will be dry and cool. Highs in the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Triangle Today: 80% coverage of rain early, then decreasing afternoon cloudiness. Highs in the upper 70's. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: 80% coverage of rain early, then decreasing afternoon cloudiness. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (3/15): AM sun, then increasing afternoon cloudiness with a 20% coverage of showers late, otherwise cooler. Low near: 51°. High near: 64°. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Partly sunny, cooler with low humidity. 20% coverage of rain Saturday Night. Low near: 47°. High near: 60°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Mostly sunny, cool with low humidity. Low near: 46°. High near: 64°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Monday (3/18): Mostly sunny, cool. Low near: 45. High near 68°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (3/19): Mostly sunny. Low near: 49°. High near: 69°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday (3/20): Sunny and warmer. Low near: 50°. High near: 71°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.