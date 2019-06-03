Southeastern Texas is stuck in an unsettled weather pattern.

Rain chances stay in the forecast the next several days. A combination of fronts and upper level disturbances will bring a few showers some days and possible heavy rain other days.

Sunday will be one of those days with a few showers. A front lying across the area will be the focus for a few showers. Monday and Tuesday rain chances stay near 30-40% as weak disturbances move through the area.

Wednesday a cold front stalls in Southeast Texas and will bring a high coverage of rain that will be possibly heavy at times. Rain coverage will linger into Thursday. Finally, colder and drier air pushes into the area Friday and Saturday and that should bring a much drier period next week.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, with patchy fog. A 30% coverage of light showers. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, with patchy fog. A 30% coverage of light showers. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A 30% coverage of showers possibly with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A 30% coverage of showers possibly with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday (3/11): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 74°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (3/12): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (3/13): Mostly cloudy, with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 65. High near 72°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Thursday (3/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, with an 50 % coverage of rain. Low near: 62°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday (3/15): Mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance for rain. Low near: 53°. High near: 66°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Mostly cloudy and mild. Low near: 48°. High near: 63°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.