BEAUMONT — Hot mornings and early afternoons will continue to result in increased rain chances during the heat of the day.

High temperatures will continue to top off in the lower to middle 90s for most days this week. That is a few degrees above average (which is 88°), and overnight temperatures will keep that trend going as well.

Afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms will result in intervals of heavy rain to develop. This should not last long enough to allow for flash flooding to happen, but a 30-45 minute downpour will be possible every day over the next seven.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers with decreasing clouds and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers with decreasing clouds and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

Triangle Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(9/18): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 93°. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(9/19): Mostly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(9/20): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Friday(9/21): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

© 2018 KBMT