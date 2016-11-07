BEAUMONT — If you are a cold weather fan, you're in luck with much cooler weather forecast to move into SE Texas over the next several days. However, tonight will be quite warm with lows in the lower 70's plus patchy fog. One more warm day is forecast Wednesday with highs in the lower/middle 80's with moderate rain chances. Cold front number 1 arrives Thursday Morning with slightly cooler weather expected Thursday plus scattered showers. Then, cold front number 2 arrives which will be rather strong. In fact, FALLING temperatures are forecast Friday afternoon so, dress accordingly. Saturday, after lows in the 40 's, highs may stay in the 50's. Sunday looks ugly with rain and chilly temperatures. Cold front number 3 arrives Monday Morning. By Tuesday, the sun returns, however afternoon highs could be 20 degrees below-normal. Our first freeze may occur NEXT Wednesday Morning.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 10% showers, warm, humid with patchy dense fog. Low near: 73° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast becoming South 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 10% showers, warm, humid with patchy dense fog. Low near: 71°. Winds: Southeast to South 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain during the afternoon. High near: 84° Beaumont, 83° Orange and 84° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-12 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain during the afternoon. High near: 82°. Winds: Southwest shifting North 2-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(11/08): Cloudy, cooler with 40% coverage of showers/storms increasing to a 70% coverage Thursday Night. Low near: 64°. High near: 73°. Winds: Northeast 2-10 mph.

Friday(11/09) 70% coverage of rain, cloudy, windy and turning cooler. Morning High near 68° FALLING to 52° by sunset. Winds: North 5-15 mph with gusts to 22 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Partly sunny, cool, windy with a 20% coverage of late day showers. Low near: 48°. High near: 60°. Winds: North to Northeast 8-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Veterans Day Sunday(11/11): Cloudy, chilly with a 60% coverage of rain. Low near: 48°. High near: 54°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Monday(11/12): 30% coverage of AM showers, decreasing late-day cloudiness, windy and cool. Low near: 51°. High near: 58°. Winds: Northwest 8-15 mph with gusts to 22 mph.

Tuesday(11/13): Sunny, chilly. Low near: 42°. High near: 53°. Winds: Northwest 8-15 mph.

