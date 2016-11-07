The potential of showers and thunderstorms looks to continue for the second half of the weekend.



While Sunday does not look to be a complete washout, the combination of daytime heating, as well as plentiful moisture in the air will allow for afternoon rain development. Keep the umbrella handy, as a good 70% coverage looks to be possible for Sunday.

Rain chances will start to go down for the work week, but will not be non-existent. Slight chances of rain do look to be possible through Friday, and hot, muggy weather will continue as well.

As next weekend evolves, there are many questions. It appears that moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will attempt to move into the Upper Texas Coast, but in what form? Will some sort of low pressure be able to get it's act together, and try to spin up a tropical disturbance? Will it just be some good ol' fashion rain, and nothing more than that? At this point, it's an answer as a meteorologist I would LOVE to give you, but unfortunately, many different variable still have to play out. This, of course, will be something that we will continue to monitor not only through the weekend, but as well during the week.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, but becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows ranging from the lower 70s to the middle 60s. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Mostly cloudy, hot, humid, with a 70% coverage/chance of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Mostly cloudy, hot, humid, with a 70% coverage/chance of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(6/11): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Tuesday(6/12) Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Wednesday(6/13): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Friday(6/15): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

© 2018 KBMT