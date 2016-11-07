BEAUMONT — The delayed start to fall will persist across SE Texas the next several days with a round of higher rain chances this weekend and next Tuesday and Wednesday…

Tonight, low temperatures will run 10 degrees above normal – in the lower/middle 70’s and highs Friday will run about 5 degree above normal – in the upper 80’s to near 90. 20-30% coverage of thundershowers is expected Friday.

This weekend, higher rain chances return to the area due to middle/upper-level high pressure moving out of the area. Best “window of opportunity” for rain this weekend will be during the early/middle afternoon hours.

A break in the rain is expected Monday as we’ll be between systems.

Another round of rain, locally heavy, will return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday due to a surge of gulf moisture.

A weak front is possible Wednesday however, the uncertainty is rather high on just how much cooler weather will actually make it into SE Texas.

In the Tropics, a weak low in the NW Caribbean has the potential to develop into a depression and possibly a tropical storm. It is expected to enter the gulf. The European Model takes this to our east Thursday.

Triangle Tonight: 20% coverage of evening thundershowers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Low near: 75° Beaumont, 74° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 20% coverage of evening thundershowers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Low near: 70°. Winds: South to East 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 88° Beaumont, 87° Orange and 88° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-12 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 89°. Winds: East becoming South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(10/06): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of mainly afternoon/evening rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 4-10 mph.

Sunday(10/07): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 4-10 mph.

Monday(10/08): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East-Southeast 6-15 mph.

Tuesday(10/09): Becoming mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: East-Southeast 6-15 mph.

Wednesday(10/10) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: Variable shifting Northwest 2-10 mph.

Thursday(10/11): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 71°. High near: 87°. Winds: North to Northwest 4-10 mph.

