BEAUMONT — As low temperatures continue to match values that the middle of summer would have to offer, rain chances will continue to hang around through the weekend…

High pressure in the Ohio River Valley will continue to move away from Southeast Texas, and that will help enhance rain chances for Friday, as well as the weekend. With some of these showers and storms, the rain could come down at a pretty heavy clip at times. While severe weather isn't expected, it is still a good idea to be weather aware for this first weekend of October.

The beginning of next weeks looks to be slightly drier than that of the weekend, but rain chances still won't be non-existent. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place, and there will be a little bit of a breeze out there as well.

Once the middle of the week comes about, our focus will shift to the Gulf of Mexico, as a little disturbance will move to the north. While this system does look to stay to the east of Southeast Texas, it is still worth keeping an eye on. Keep in mind, we are still in hurricane season! Of course, we will let you know what to expect as this system does, or doesn't, develop.

Triangle Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Highs on either side of 90°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Highs on either side of 90°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers but becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers but becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(10/6): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of mainly afternoon/evening rain/thundershowers. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Sunday(10/7): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 4-11 mph.

Monday(10/8): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/9): Becoming mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Wednesday(10/10): Mostly cloudy, humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 91°. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Thursday(10/11): Partly sunny with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 72°. High near: 90°. Winds: North 3-9 mph.

