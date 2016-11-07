BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas heat will start to loosen it's grip as the end of the week comes about.

Naturally, this is going to come with an asterisk next to it. Rain chances, as well as more cloud cover will result in temperatures falling to near average values. Moisture from the remnants of Isaac will move into Southeast Texas for Friday, as well as the weekend (and even into early next week). While no severe weather is expected, intervals of heavy rain will be possible pretty much from Friday through next Wednesday.

For those of you hoping or looking for some cooler weather, a "cold front" will look to attempt to sweep through Southeast Texas late next week. Don't get too excited about this cold front quite yet, as many things can (and will) change. With that said, this won't drastically drop our temperatures, but instead lower our dew points a little bit. One can argue that might be just as good (if not, better!!!)

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(9/21): Mostly cloudy, with a 70% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 77°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 70% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 77°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Monday(9/24): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 70% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/25): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 84°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Wednesday(9/26): Mostly cloudy and, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 85°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

