BEAUMONT — Rain chances will finally start to come down as the tenth month of the year begins…

Clouds will start to thin out, and that will start to drop rain chances as the week continues on. With that said, Monday still has a high chance of rain (50% coverage/chance), but that is the highest within the seven day forecast.

If you haven't enjoyed the below average temperatures as well as lack of cloud cover, you'll be a happy camper! Temperatures for highs will be back around 90°, and that is roughly 5° above where the highs should be. I don't see any sort of cold front on the horizon, so expect the first half of October to be warm.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with a evening showers and storms. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with a evening showers and storms. Lows on either side of 70°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Triangle Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and humid with a 50% coverage of rain. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and humid with a 50% coverage of rain. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/2): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(10/3): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Thursday(10/4): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Friday(10/5): Partly sunny and humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Saturday(10/6): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Sunday(10/7): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

© 2018 KBMT