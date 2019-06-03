A slow warm-up of temperatures can be expected during the next few afternoons throughout Southeast Texas.

Some sunshine will be attempting to break through clouds during the middle of the work week, which will allow for pleasant weather. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies look to be within Southeast Texas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Going back to temperatures, expect highs on Monday to still be cool, but the rebound of temperatures will be noticed throughout the rest of the week. High temperatures will be near average, meaning lower to middle 70s. Overnight lows will be near average as well, as upper 40s and lower 50s will be in place.

All good things do come to an end, though. Rain chances will return for Friday and the weekend (but more so the weekend than that of Friday). As another cold front will approach SETX, that will help enhance rain chances. At this point, Saturday will be a slightly drier day than that of Sunday.

With that said, no heavy rain or severe weather is expected at this point.

Triangle Tonight: Seasonable overnight temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Lows in upper 40s to near 50°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday (3/19): Partly sunny skies and comfortable. Low near: 49°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast to Southeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (3/20): Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low near: 50°. High near: 72°. Winds: East at around 5 mph.

Thursday (3/21): Partly cloudy skies and seasonable. Low near: 49°. High near: 72°. Winds: North to South 5-10 mph.

Friday (3/22): Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 51°. High near: 73°. Winds: North to Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday (3/23): Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 72°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/24): Mostly cloudy skies with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 75°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.