BEAUMONT — Above average temperatures and higher humidity look to be around through Monday...

As a warm front to our north brings warm and muggy air from the Gulf of Mexico with it, expect high temperatures to stay in the middle to upper 80s for Sunday and Monday. It won't be as cool at night as we've seen as of late, as overnight lows will be 10-15° above average the next couple of nights.

On Monday afternoon, that is where the "fun" begins.

Clouds will be on the increase for the first day of the work week, and PM rain will return to Southeast Texas. While no severe weather is expected, temperatures look to fall to below average values for highs for the rest of the work week. Overnight low temperatures look to be near average (which is about 60°), and clouds will park themselves over the 409.

When it comes to rain chances, somewhat of a roller coaster is expected. Relatively high rain chances will be around for Monday night and Tuesday, fall quite a bit for Wednesday and Thursday, but trend upward for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures, even as next weekend comes about, look to stay below average during the afternoon.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers possible in far Northern Tyler & Jasper Counties. Besides that, partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Partly sunny with higher humidity. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Partly sunny with higher humidity. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(10/15): Increasing clouds through the day with a 60% coverage of PM showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 84°. Winds: Southeast to north 7-13 mph.

Tuesday(10/16): Cloudy and cooler with a breeze and a 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 66°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/17): Cloudy with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 60°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy with below afternoon temperatures. Low near: 59°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 75°. Winds: East 5-11 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 68°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

