The sunshine and cooler temperatures are set to become a thing of the past, for a little bit at least!

Southerly winds will be moving back into Southeast Texas, and that will help increase temperatures, humidity levels, cloud cover and rain chances. The 50s (or cooler) that have been high temperatures over the past few days will turn into 60s and mainly 70s for not only the rest of the week and into the weekend, but early next week as well. With that said, long term models are hinting at temperatures being cooler for the end of the month, but let's focus on the short-term forecast!

Rain chances will increase starting with Thursday. While the rain for both Thursday and Friday will be quite light in nature, the cloud cover is going to be a big bummer. Saturday has a higher chance of rain (with some thunderstorms, nonetheless), as a cold front and upper level low will move near Southeast Texas. There is a 15% chance of seeing some severe weather, but at this time, the bigger threat of severe weather looks to generally be to the north and east of Southeast Texas. Of course, we will continue to monitor this, but just keep that in mind.

Sunday will likely be the nicest weather over the next seven days, as partly sunny skies with somewhat lower rain chances will be in place. Unfortunately, rain chances (and a threat of thunderstorms) will be back for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point, I personally think that this is the better chance of severe weather, so keep that thought in your head!!!

Triangle Tonight: Increasing clouds and warmer. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Increasing clouds and chilly. Lows on either side of 40°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of light showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of light showers. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (3/8): Cloudy and warmer with a 50% coverage of light showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 70°. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph.

Saturday (3/9): Mostly cloudy with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 67°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph.

Sunday (3/10): Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 60°. High near: 77°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Monday (3/11): Mostly cloudy skies with a 60% coverage of showers. Low near: 59°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Tuesday (3/12): Cloudy skies with a 50% coverage of light showers. Low near: 59°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Wednesday (3/13): After a 60% coverage of rain/storms, decreasing clouds and turning cooler. Low near: 60°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.